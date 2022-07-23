Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Create a Barbarian (Class Guide)

When it comes to fighting in Baldur’s Gate 3, few classes can compete with the sheer power available to the barbarian class. While fighters and rangers fight each other for military prowess, and the cleric prays to his god, the barbarian vents pure rage and rage, dominating the battlefield. Players who want to let loose and start a fight will find a comfortable home behind the wheel of the legendary Dungeons and Dragon fighting class.

At the time of the release of patch 8 for Baldur’s Gate 3, two subclasses are available for players who want to play as a barbarian. After reaching level 3, players can choose between Berserk and Wild Heart. Players looking for pure damage will want to follow the Berserker Path by getting a bonus action attack during their rage. Players who want to spice up their gameplay can instead choose the Wild Heart, an analogue of the Barbarian Totem from the 5th edition of Dungeons & Dragons. This subclass allows players to choose a beast heart, which will give the player access to unique mechanics. Both barbarian subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3 offer fun additions to the gameplay.

When it comes to Barbarian gear, players will want to get their hands on strong two-handed weapons and medium armor. Players can access the Everburn Blade very early in their playthrough, which will be an incredible item for the barbarian for most of the game. Players should also choose medium armor as soon as possible. Unarmored protection struggles to keep up with the armor class provided by medium armor, making medium armor the optimal choice for protection throughout early access. In addition, some magical armor can provide the player with strong and enjoyable abilities.

Choosing a Race for a Barbarian in Baldur’s Gate 3

When choosing a race in Baldur’s Gate 3 for a barbarian game character, players usually want to choose a race that gives a power bonus due to the fact that damage and accuracy in combat are associated with this characteristic. Especially since the skills that give additional strength in patch 8 are usually useless for barbarians, there is not much point in starting with an odd Strength characteristic. Below is a list of all races that can give a power bonus:

Zariel Tieflinghuman Dwarf Half-Elf

While these races provide a direct combat advantage over swinging an axe, players may choose another race either because of mechanical advantages, such as Lucky Halfling, or for role-playing reasons. Especially since a barbarian gets access to a reckless attack at level 2, barbarians are less affected by the starting 14/15 points of their main characteristic compared to any other class in the game.

What attributes to increase for barbarians

For barbarians in Baldur’s Gate 3, each characteristic can be considered useful. This is especially true for players who want to use their own character outside of combat. Although barbarians do not directly benefit from psychic characteristics, these characteristics can play an important role in the player’s story. Therefore, it is recommended that barbarians choose a mental characteristic as a tertiary focus for their character.

Strength is the main attribute of barbarians. Of all their attributes, this provides the most offensive combat bonuses. Dexterity is inferior to strength due to the characteristics of the class. Players should not invest too much in Dexterity. Physique — Surpasses Agility for survival due to the resistance gained from rage. Wisdom — Wisdom saving throws are important for resisting mind-altering effects. Charisma — players who want to use a Barbarian during a conversation will want to raise this indicator. up to 14 points.

Thanks to the improved and diverse class build in Baldur’s Gate 3, players can face numerous challenges of the game, in a barbaric way.