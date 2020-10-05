Baldur’s Gate 3 does not (yet) require 150 GB of disk space

Although that’s one of the minimum requirements, installing early access will take up just over half that space.

After a week-long delay, Baldur’s Gate 3 will begin its early access phase starting next October 6. Larian Studios’ new production has already confirmed its minimum and recommended requirements on PC. Something that has not gone unnoticed is that according to the requirements, players will have to make a lot of space on their hard drive, as they indicate that they will need 150 GB. However, Michael Douse, Larian’s publishing director, has specified that the installation will be about 80 GB.

He has done so through his personal Twitter account, where he has added, however, that they have chosen to indicate that amount in the requirements for the sake of the players. It does not specify if this means that as new contents are added, the weight will adjust to the initial requirements or not. Do not forget that it is a product in development that still has many months to go to see the light in its full version. “The installation size is around 80GB, not 150GB. We want you to reserve at least 150GB because it is good for you,” he writes in response to a follower.

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 GB available space

Baldur’s Gate 3 is confirmed for both PC and Google Stadia. At the moment there is no console version on the way.



