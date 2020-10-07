Baldur’s Gate 3 Comes With Early Access

Baldur’s Gate 3, which RPG enthusiasts have been waiting for for a while, was opened to early access on Steam yesterday. Swen Vincke, the developer of Larian Studios, said the game had a very good sales success from day one.

Baldur’s Gate 3, which was released in early access this week, seems to have had an impressive start on PC and Mac already. Followed closely by RPG fans, Baldur’s Gate 3 seems to push the boundaries of the RPG genre for fans to have a long and fun time.

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios known for its Divinity: Original Sin series, has been eagerly awaited since last year. Although it is predicted that the interest will be great, even the CEO of Larian Studios said in his Twitter post that the game was met with an interest above the expectations.

“Sales are crazy, and it’s just Early Access,” Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian Studios, said on his official Twitter account. We were just waiting for a nice little community. What will we do now?” said. Vincke, who made another post about the promotion of the game, said, “The reaction last night was incredible and impressive. We are glad that so many people are happy. We know there are bugs and we’re working on our first update to fix the most common issues. It will come soon ”.

Top seller list on Steam

On the Twitter account of Larian Studios, the developer of the long awaited Baldur’s Gate 3, it was announced that the game was at the top of Steam’s bestseller list.



