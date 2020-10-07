Baldur’s Gate 3 CEO, on early access

More than twenty years later, the Baldur’s Gate saga strikes again, and the enthusiasm for Dungeons and Dragons is seen in the sales of its early access.

Yesterday, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Baldur’s Gate 3 launched its highly anticipated early access at around 7:00 p.m. (Spanish local time). And even coming out at 59.99 euros and offering around 25 hours of play (a figure that is currently below its predecessors), the sales of this “early access” could not have been more positive. The trust in Larian Studios and the twenty years that have passed since Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn (from the year 2000) have been noticed and fans have not wanted to wait for the final version. This is how Swen Vincke, CEO of the developer, has spoken on his social networks about how the numbers are going in these first 24 hours after the launch: “Our sales are crazy. This was just an Early Access. We just wanted to have a small and nice community to interact with. Now what are we going to do? ”

Is early access worth it?

In MeriStation we have published some complete and extensive first impressions in which we are emphatic. Is it worth spending € 60 on Early Access? “If you are used to what it implies, you know that you are going to play it yes or yes and you take into account that you are going to pay for the final game in advance, yes, it deserves it. For allowing us to already have the opportunity to play this fragment, go watching how it evolves and even try to help the Belgian team with fully founded opinions “. Because despite all the changes that will be made and the long road ahead, Baldur’s Gate is back.

In the last hours we have also shelled several of its contents, such as the 16 available races and its complete character editor, with 3D models and more than 150 faces. In the same way, we have delved into its multiplayer mode, which will have to combine a script of a million and a half words with Twitch and Crowd, where it will offer the option of allowing viewers of a streaming to choose the dialogue options and change the course of the history. To this function will be added a local cooperative mode for 2 and online for 4 people that tries to evolve what we have learned with Divinity: Original Sin 2. A small brushstroke of everything that awaits us on our return to the Dungeons and Dragons universe.



