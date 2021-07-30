Baldo: The Guardian Owls: Zelda-Inspired Game Arrives in August

Baldo: The Guardian Owls: As a rule, games with an artistic style reminiscent of the Ghibli studio tend to be popular with the public – just look at what happened to Ni no Kuni to get an idea. If you’re in this group, you might want to add to your list a title that will be available from the 27th of next month: Baldo: The Guardian Owls.

The novelty in question appeared in a trailer made available by the IGN website, where we also have a better idea of how the entire adventure planned for the game will work. As you can see, another very strong inspiration for this title is The Legend of Zelda franchise, which has everything to make the journey through this magical world even more special.

Check out the trailer in question below:

Baldo: The Guardian Owls will be released in PC, Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions.