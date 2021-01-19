Balan Wonderworld will release demo on all platforms

Balan Wonderworld will receive a free demo on January 28 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Worlds and a boss.

Balan Wonderworld will receive a free demo on January 28 on all platforms. So players on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC will be able to get a taste of some of the early areas of the game.

Specifically, the demo will have the first two acts and a fight against the boss of world 1, the first act of world 4 and the initial act of world 6. The local multiplayer functions will be enabled for 2 simultaneous people. You can also access the Isle of Tims, the area that connects the rest of the universes.

Wonderworld Balance, Launch March 26

Little more than two months separate us from its official launch. Balan Company, with the support of Square Enix, is working on this tribute to titles in the 128-bit genre. Captained by Yuji Naka, the father of Nights into Dreams. Naoto Oshima is in art.

Its initial cinematic scene, which you can see at the head of this news, shows the leading couple entering the theater guided by the enigmatic master Balan. Emma and Leo will have to travel 12 different stories throughout Wonderworld. More than 80 different costumes are expected, many of them accompanied by unique abilities, such as manipulating objects or freezing time, among others.

As we said, it is part of the wave of intergenerational titles that are expected during this 2021. During its announcement, we knew the intentions of the team’s formation: “Balan Company is a group of video game developers, visual artists, composers and more, who they have joined forces to create a platform game with a moving story, “they explained in an entry on the official playStation blog.

Its arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S extracts the company’s focus by offering a native port that takes advantage of the capabilities of the new generation. We will see it on March 26.