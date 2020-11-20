Balan Wonderworld gets trailer featuring new characters

Continuing its series of disclosures of Balan Wonderworld, Square Enix has made available another trailer for the game, with the title Chapter 2: The Dolphin and the Diver.

The video in question features the character Fiona, a girl who loves to swim alongside her dolphin friends. However, on one of these visits something goes wrong, and ends up taking her to a different world.

Balan Wonderworld will be released on March 26, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Switch and PC.



