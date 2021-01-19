Balan Wonderworld: demo to be released in late January

Square Enix announced on Tuesday (19) that the Balan Wonderworld demo will be available from January 28 and can be accessed on all platforms.

According to the publisher, during the demo players will be able to explore different parts of the Balan Wonderworld campaign, including acts 1 and 2 of the first chapter, act 1 of the fourth chapter and act 1 of the sixth chapter. The Island of Tims, the place where the creatures of the Times of Happiness live, will be available for some creative resources to be tested, and all the contents of the story and extras will be compatible with local multiplayer.

The platform game Balan Wonderworld will be released on March 26 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.