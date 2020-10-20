Balan invites you to imagine the Wonderworld movie scene

The Square Enix and Yuji Naka platformer title will be released in March 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Square Enix and the Arzest studio have released the cinematic opening video for Balan Wonderworld, Yuji Naka’s new 3D platforming project. Sonic’s father is back with this title, which breathes the essence of Nights into Dreams, as a tribute to the titles of the 128-bit genre and the support of artist Naoto Oshima.

Emma and Leo’s adventure to regain the balance of hearts

This new video presents its protagonists, Emma and Leo, who will have to go through a total of 12 different stories in Wonderworld, each with its own peculiarities. With the aim of exploring every corner of these scenarios, which they qualify as “labyrinthine”, we will be faced with tricks, traps and puzzles until we reach the end of the stories. The story will tell us what is behind a mysterious musical theater. “Emma and Leo, guided by the enigmatic master Balan, will use the special abilities of a wide variety of character costumes as they venture into the strange and imaginary country of Wonderworld,” they explain.

For different reasons, Emma and Leo will arrive at Wonderworld thanks to the clown Balan, which is why they will embark on this journey to discover what is most important in their lives. Of course, before returning to the real world, they must regain the balance of people’s hearts, who suffer a contrast between positive feelings and negative memories that generate concern.

In total, Balan Wonderworld will have more than 80 different costumes, many of them with different intrinsic abilities: freezing time, manipulating objects, walking through the air …

The game will arrive in digital format on March 26, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC with an accentuated effort for the artistic section, both in the video production plane and the sound plane. In a few months we will know how this project by Yuji Naka and Naoto Oshima has gone.



