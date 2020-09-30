Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia, RPG

WayForward, creators of Shantae, presents its new exclusive title for Nintendo Switch: all the details. Captain Tsubasa, Dragon Ball, Fairy Tail, One Piece …

there are many manganimes that have adapted to video games over the years. The Bakugan saga, however, has not been overly prolific in this medium to date. There was an online title for Adobe Flash and another handful of projects released on platforms such as PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Wii or Nintendo DS. Now, the saga returns with Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia, an exclusive title for Nintendo Switch developed by WayForward and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. In a digital event attended by MeriStation, the study recalled that no video game of this license has been released for more than 10 years.

WayForward is a studio known mainly for the Shantae saga titles, but beyond that, they have also commissioned Contra 4, Silent Hill: Book of Memories, Duck Tales Remastered, Nightmares: The Game, The Mummy Demastered or BloodRayne: Betrayal, among many others. On this occasion, return to anime aesthetics with a colorful game in which we can explore the city, help citizens, find treasures, fight and participate in a great tournament to raise ourselves with the laurels of victory.

It is not a spin-off, but a core product of the license

The Bakugan card game was a phenomenon in several countries of the world, while the animated series has not stopped airing and will premiere new seasons in the future. As revealed by the development team, Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia has been conceived as a core product within the series, not a mere spin-off.

It is an action role-playing game that does not directly follow the story of the television series. Instead, the developers have chosen to narrate a new storyline that complements and expands the audiovisual product. This adventure puts us in the shoes of a character who will soon make friends with his partner Bakugan. From then on, players will have the opportunity to team up, customize and equip the Bakugan, as well as map out the strategies that will enable them to succeed on the journey to become the Champion of Vestroia.



