Bakkt To Improve Loyalty Programs With Crypto Money

The crypto currency derivatives exchange Bakkt has launched a new program in which loyalty points distributed by private institutions can be converted into cryptocurrencies. Together with crypto coins, Bakkt aims to solve the practical problem in this market of 1.2 trillion dollars with crypto money again.

Corporate firms start their own loyalty program to encourage certain user transactions and distribute bonus points to people. According to the Business Insider report, the number of companies interested in this concept on Wall Street has increased rapidly this year. This market, which is thought to have reached a value of 1.2 trillion dollars already, has a serious problem: These points can be difficult to use.

You can shop with Loyalty points

Bakkt, backed by the New York Stock Exchange, offers derivative products for Bitcoin (BTC). The company has developed a new application to diversify its services. This app will allow you to convert loyalty points and gift cards into cryptocurrency.

It is thought that there are 3 billion people around the world who have subscribed to any loyalty program. Not all of these programs have a monetary equivalent. The points of the companies that distribute monetary rewards can be used to buy plane tickets and to shop from various businesses.

Can be collected in a single wallet

Bakkt does not aim to make these points available, but to make them easier to use. A person participating in several companies’ loyalty programs at the same time; He cannot combine the different points he gets from these points in a single portfolio. Bakkt will allow people to convert these points into cryptocurrencies and collect them in a common wallet.

These points, collected in a single cryptocurrency wallet, can be used to shop for gift cards. This is expected to support both loyalty programs and cryptocurrencies. This service, which is currently available only in the USA, is already supported by companies that have their own loyalty programs such as American Express, Chipotle, JetBlue.



