Baker Mayfield was asked about the starting quarterback’s decision

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rule has yet to announce a decision on the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

At the moment, the preseason quarterback battle between current starter Sam Darnold and newly joined Baker Mayfield continues.

Mayfield answered questions about the contest during a press conference on Thursday.

“To be honest, I wasn’t worried about when the decision would be made, or anything like that in terms of timing,” Mayfield said, Darin Gantt reports from the team’s website. “I was just trying to put my head down and deal with it one day at a time, and that was the mindset for both Sam and me.

“Just how can we play the best ball at the end of camp and handle it properly? I’ve said this before: the locker room and the organization will go the same way as the QB room, and as long as we behave properly and support each other, good things will happen. So we don’t worry about when it will happen, we just try to get better every day.”

Mayfield has looked solid in his time with the Panthers since arriving on July 6.

The vast majority of speculation in the league is that the former Cleveland Browns signalman will win a spot in the starting lineup before the first week. In fact, many sources report that this decision has already been made.

“Right now I’m in a state where I’m very, very comfortable,” Mayfield added. “Yes, I’m in a great place. Obviously, there are always little things that you are trying to improve. It’s never comforting; I haven’t figured it out.”

Mayfield started in the Panthers’ first preseason game against the Washington Commanders last weekend. He and Darnold are sharing first-team representatives before tomorrow’s game against the Patriots.