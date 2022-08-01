Baker Mayfield reacts to Deshaun Watson’s news

With Sue L. Robinson’s decision on Monday, his official one; Baker Mayfield won’t face the man the Browns replaced him with in week one.

At a press conference after the Panthers’ practice, Mayfield was asked about the suspension of Deshaun Watson and the possibility of playing against a Cleveland team led by Jacoby Brissett.

It’s honestly none of my business. I’m not playing against another quarterback [so] it’s a cliche [thing], as you can say. But it’s true. When it comes down to it, I plan a game against their defense… trying to help this team win. This is my thinking. But right now I’m not focused on the first week.

The Browns signed Watson to the richest contract in NFL history this offseason before eventually walking away from Baker Mayfield via a trade; sending him to Carolina for a conditional fourth- or fifth-round pick in 2024.

Referee Sue L. Robinson suspended Watson for six games. The NFL is expected to file an appeal against this punishment this week.