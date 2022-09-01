Baker Mayfield reacted to the acquisition of the Panthers Wide receiver

Ahead of the 2022 regular season, the Carolina Panthers took a significant step forward by trading Laviska Chenault for former Jaguars pass catcher earlier this week.

During his first two NFL seasons in Jacksonville, Chenault made 121 catches for 179 yards and five touchdowns, using his 6-foot-1,225-pound body to compete for position and act as an experienced blocker.

Baker Mayfield, another recent addition to the Panthers organization, is impressed with what he has already seen from Chenault, especially from a physical point of view.

“To be honest, I was kind of shocked,” Mayfield said, according to Darin Gant from the team’s website. “He’s a big dude. A truly physical presence. He’s come there, obviously he’s learning on the fly for us right now, but I can understand that. He did a good job today. He has a physical presence. Obviously, his athleticism is off the charts. Seeing him in person is another matter. We’re happy to have him, and we’ll just see how he fits into what he’s doing.”

Head coach Matt Rule also noted Chenault’s fitness, saying he “can be a very, very physical blocker” for the Panthers’ offensive unit.

Chenault will try to break into a wide receiver rotation, but also hopes to get a job “in different positions” during the 2022 season.

The Panthers will begin their regular season with a week one matchup against the Browns on September 11.