Baker Mayfield made his Panthers debut — that’s How He Played

Baker Mayfield made his preseason debut for the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

In one hit against the Washington Commanders defense, the former No. 1 overall gained 46 yards on a 4/7 pass, completing 3/4 of the third attempt. His only drive of the day resulted in a 41-yard field goal.

Mayfield moved to Charlotte after being traded to the Browns earlier this offseason. The longtime Cleveland player requested a trade from the organization just days before they acquired Deshaun Watson as part of a grand bargain.

Mayfield is competing with current starter Sam Darnold for a spot at Panthers QB1 ahead of the 2022 season. Mayfield started the day with the first drive of the game—Darnold took the second.

Darnold took advantage of the short field, connecting with Rashard Higgins for an eight-yard touchdown. He finished his first drive with 16 yards on a 2/3 pass. He came on for another drive in the second quarter, but was forced to score three points.

Mayfield and Darnold are done for the day.

With Phillip Walker in the center, the Panthers lead the team 17-6.