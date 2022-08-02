Baker Mayfield Helps a Rookie: The NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Baker Mayfield is already a leader in the Panthers’ locker room.

Rookie quarterback Matt Corral spoke to the media on Monday and said Mayfield was helping him adjust to everyday life in the NFL.

Coral was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and is likely to be the team’s third quarterback this season.

Mayfield and Arnold are fighting for the starting position after the former was acquired just a couple of weeks ago.

Fans are delighted with Mayfield’s leadership qualities as the training camp is in full swing.

“After meeting and talking with @bakermayfield a couple of times. It was easy to see that he was real. Great respect,” one fan tweeted.

There may be a time when Coral will start a regular season game for Carolina. If that happens, he’ll have Mayfield to thank for the smooth transition.