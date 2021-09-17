Baigon, Days Gone? The studio behind the title is already working on another project

A title with a late popularity

Since Days Gone was tested by thousands of players as part of the free PlayStation Plus games last April, many have waited for a sequel. Although it was not well received or sold at its launch in 2019, the game seemed to find a second wind and a new fan base a few months ago.

However, some reports indicated that Bend Studio, the developers of Days Gone, had already attempted to create a sequel. Although reports indicated that Sony did not want it at the time, hopes for a return to the world of Deacon remained. But, perhaps now they do die completely.

Days Gone 2 may no longer happen

Although Bend Studio has not officially said that Days Gone 2 will not happen, a recent post on its official Twitter seems to indicate that this will be the case. The studio shared that he is looking for new talent to join his team in creating new intellectual property.

As if that were not enough, the post received a response from Hermen Hulst, the director of PlayStation Studios. In his tweet, Hulst wrote: ‘Great new concept Bend Studio is working on’. With both indicating that they are preparing something new, perhaps the sequel to Days Gone will never materialize or take a long time to arrive.

It seems that Hermen Hulst is working very closely with Bend Studio, as in an interview a few months ago he shared something about what the studio was doing. Hulst indicated that they were improving the open world they developed in Days Gone for use in a new IP that they were “very excited about.”

Disappointing news for some, but perhaps for the best. After all, both the creative director and the writer of the original game no longer work at Bend Studios, so a sequel could be quite different to what fans of the first installment liked. Do you think this is the definitive end of Days Gone?