BAFTA 2021: Nomadland reinforces his favoritism at the ceremony

BAFTA 2021: Last weekend Nomadland reinforced his favoritism at the BAFTA 2021 ceremony, winning in four categories: Best Film, Best Director, for Chloé Zhao, Best Actress, for Frances McDormand, and Best Director of Photography, for Joshua James Richards.

Considered the British Oscar, the ceremony also had the feature My Father winning in the categories of Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins. Bela Vingança won in the categories of Best British Film and Best Original Screenplay, while O Som do Silêncio took the categories of Sound and Editing.

Check out all the BAFTA 2021 winners below.

Best movie

My father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Beautiful Vengeance

The Chicago 7

Best actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman

Frances Mcdormand – Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku – His House

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Silence

Chadwick Boseman – The Supreme Voice of the Blues

Adarsh ​​Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – My Father

Mads Mikkelsen – Druk – Another Round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova – Borat: Next Film Tape

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe – County Lines

Youn Yuh-Jung – Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

Alan Kim – Minari

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters – Blood Detachment

Paul Raci – The Sound of Silence

Best British Film

Calm With Horses

The Excavation

My father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Beautiful Vengeance

Rocks

Saint Maud

Notable Debut by British Author, Director or Producer

Remi Weekes – His House

Ben Sharrock – Limbo

Jack Sidey – Moffie

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson – Rocks

Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman – Saint Maud

Best Non-English Language Film

Druk – Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

Professor Octopus

The Network Dilemma

Best Animated Feature

Two Brothers – A Fantastic Journey

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Direction

Thomas Vinterberg – Druk – Another Round

Shannon Murphy – Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Jasmila Žbanic – Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron – Rocks

Best Original Screenplay

Druk – Another Round

Mank

Beautiful Vengeance

Rocks,

The Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Excavation

My father

The Mauritanian

The White Tiger

Best Original Soundtrack

Mank

Minari

World Reports

Beautiful Vengeance

Soul

Best Cast Direction

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Beautiful Vengeance

Rocks

Best Photography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

World Reports

Nomadland

Best Assembly

My father

Nomadland

Beautiful Vengeance

The sound of silence

The Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Excavation

My father

Mank

World Reports

Rebecca

Best Costume Design

Ammonite

The Excavation

Emma

The Supreme Voice of the Blues

Mank

Best Makeup and Hair

The Excavation

Once upon a Dream

The Supreme Voice of the Blues

Mank

Pinocchio

Best sound

Greyhound

World Reports

Nomadland

Soul

The sound of silence

Best Visual Effects

Greyhound

Midnight Sky

Mulan

Great Ivan

Tenet

Best British Short Film

The Present

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky break

Miss Curvy

Best British Animation Short

The Fire Next Time

The Owl And The Pussycat

The Song Of A Lost Boy

Rising Star (public vote)

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Bukky Bakray

Morfydd Clark

Conrad Khan

??P? Dìrísù