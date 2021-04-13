BAFTA 2021: Nomadland reinforces his favoritism at the ceremony

BAFTA 2021: Last weekend Nomadland reinforced his favoritism at the BAFTA 2021 ceremony, winning in four categories: Best Film, Best Director, for Chloé Zhao, Best Actress, for Frances McDormand, and Best Director of Photography, for Joshua James Richards.
Considered the British Oscar, the ceremony also had the feature My Father winning in the categories of Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins. Bela Vingança won in the categories of Best British Film and Best Original Screenplay, while O Som do Silêncio took the categories of Sound and Editing.
Check out all the BAFTA 2021 winners below.
Best movie
My father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Beautiful Vengeance
The Chicago 7
Best actress
Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
Frances Mcdormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Silence
Chadwick Boseman – The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – My Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Druk – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat: Next Film Tape
Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Youn Yuh-Jung – Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters – Blood Detachment
Paul Raci – The Sound of Silence
Best British Film
Calm With Horses
The Excavation
My father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Beautiful Vengeance
Rocks
Saint Maud
Notable Debut by British Author, Director or Producer
Remi Weekes – His House
Ben Sharrock – Limbo
Jack Sidey – Moffie
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson – Rocks
Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman – Saint Maud
Best Non-English Language Film
Druk – Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
Professor Octopus
The Network Dilemma
Best Animated Feature
Two Brothers – A Fantastic Journey
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Direction
Thomas Vinterberg – Druk – Another Round
Shannon Murphy – Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanic – Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron – Rocks
Best Original Screenplay
Druk – Another Round
Mank
Beautiful Vengeance
Rocks,
The Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Excavation
My father
The Mauritanian
The White Tiger
Best Original Soundtrack
Mank
Minari
World Reports
Beautiful Vengeance
Soul
Best Cast Direction
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Beautiful Vengeance
Rocks
Best Photography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
World Reports
Nomadland
Best Assembly
My father
Nomadland
Beautiful Vengeance
The sound of silence
The Chicago 7
Best Production Design
The Excavation
My father
Mank
World Reports
Rebecca
Best Costume Design
Ammonite
The Excavation
Emma
The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Mank
Best Makeup and Hair
The Excavation
Once upon a Dream
The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Mank
Pinocchio
Best sound
Greyhound
World Reports
Nomadland
Soul
The sound of silence
Best Visual Effects
Greyhound
Midnight Sky
Mulan
Great Ivan
Tenet
Best British Short Film
The Present
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky break
Miss Curvy
Best British Animation Short
The Fire Next Time
The Owl And The Pussycat
The Song Of A Lost Boy
Rising Star (public vote)
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Bukky Bakray
Morfydd Clark
Conrad Khan
??P? Dìrísù