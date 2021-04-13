BAFTA 2021: Nomadland reinforces his favoritism at the ceremony

BAFTA 2021: Last weekend Nomadland reinforced his favoritism at the BAFTA 2021 ceremony, winning in four categories: Best Film, Best Director, for Chloé Zhao, Best Actress, for Frances McDormand, and Best Director of Photography, for Joshua James Richards.

Considered the British Oscar, the ceremony also had the feature My Father winning in the categories of Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins. Bela Vingança won in the categories of Best British Film and Best Original Screenplay, while O Som do Silêncio took the categories of Sound and Editing.

Check out all the BAFTA 2021 winners below.

Best movie

My father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Beautiful Vengeance
The Chicago 7

Best actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
Frances Mcdormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Silence
Chadwick Boseman – The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Adarsh ​​Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – My Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Druk – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat: Next Film Tape
Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Youn Yuh-Jung – Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters – Blood Detachment
Paul Raci – The Sound of Silence

Best British Film

Calm With Horses
The Excavation
My father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Beautiful Vengeance
Rocks
Saint Maud
Notable Debut by British Author, Director or Producer
Remi Weekes – His House
Ben Sharrock – Limbo
Jack Sidey – Moffie
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson – Rocks
Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman – Saint Maud

Best Non-English Language Film

Druk – Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
Professor Octopus
The Network Dilemma

Best Animated Feature

Two Brothers – A Fantastic Journey
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Direction

Thomas Vinterberg – Druk – Another Round
Shannon Murphy – Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanic – Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron – Rocks

Best Original Screenplay

Druk – Another Round
Mank
Beautiful Vengeance
Rocks,
The Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Excavation
My father
The Mauritanian
The White Tiger

Best Original Soundtrack

Mank
Minari
World Reports
Beautiful Vengeance
Soul

Best Cast Direction

Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Beautiful Vengeance
Rocks

Best Photography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
World Reports
Nomadland

Best Assembly

My father
Nomadland
Beautiful Vengeance
The sound of silence
The Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Excavation
My father
Mank
World Reports
Rebecca

Best Costume Design

Ammonite
The Excavation
Emma
The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Mank

Best Makeup and Hair

The Excavation
Once upon a Dream
The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Mank
Pinocchio

Best sound

Greyhound
World Reports
Nomadland
Soul
The sound of silence

Best Visual Effects

Greyhound
Midnight Sky
Mulan
Great Ivan
Tenet

Best British Short Film

The Present
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky break
Miss Curvy

Best British Animation Short

The Fire Next Time
The Owl And The Pussycat
The Song Of A Lost Boy
Rising Star (public vote)
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Bukky Bakray
Morfydd Clark
Conrad Khan
??P? Dìrísù

