The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced today (9) the films nominated for BAFTA 2021. Nomadland and Rocks lead the nominations, with seven each. Another highlight for this year’s ceremony is the presence of four women in the category of Best Director.

In 2020, only men competed in the category. The actress Rebel Wilson, responsible for presenting the nominees, took the opportunity to joke about it in the end, saying that she would not imagine making films like them for “not having balls”.

In the category of Best Direction, in addition to Chloé Zhao – who also competes in the categories of Best Screenplay and Best Editing -, Shannon Murphy, Jasmila Žbanic and Sarah Gavron appear as nominees. Thomas Vinterberg and Lee Isaac Chung complete the list.

Another change from the previous year is the presence of black and Asian actors. In 2020, BAFTA was criticized for excluding black actors in the four acting categories (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor). BAFTA cinema committee chairman Marc Samuelson admitted that there is an “irritating lack of diversity in acting nominees”. The organization reformulated the voting process for 2021 in an attempt to have more inclusive nominees, as it did. This year, 15 of the 24 nominees are black or Asian.

Brazilian Bacurau was left out of the list. The film by Brazilians Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho has once again gained prominence for appearing on the list of eligible for the Oscar 2021. Despite this, the feature has not appeared in this year’s awards so far.

The BAFTA 2021 ceremony takes place on April 11. See the list of nominees below.

Best movie

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Beautiful Vengeance

The Chicago 7

Best actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman

Frances Mcdormand – Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku – What’s Left Behind

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Silence

Chadwick Boseman – The Supreme Voice of the Blues

Adarsh ​​Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Mads Mikkelsen – Druk – Another Round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova – Borat: Next Film Tape

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe – County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

Alan Kim – Minari

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters – Blood Detachment

Paul Raci – The Sound of Silence

Best British Film

Calm With Horses

The Excavation

The Father

What’s Left Behind

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Beautiful Vengeance

Rocks

Saint Maud

Notable Debut by British Author, Director or Producer

Remi Weekes – What’s Left Behind

Ben Sharrock – Limbo

Jack Sidey – Moffie

Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson – Rocks

Rose Glass and Oliver Kassman – Saint Maud

Best Non-English Language Film

Druk – Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Best Animated Feature

Two Brothers – A Fantastic Journey

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Direction

Thomas Vinterberg – Druk – Another Round

Shannon Murphy – Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Jasmila Žbanic – Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron – Rocks

Best Original Screenplay

Druk – Another Round

Mank

Beautiful Vengeance

Rocks

The Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Excavation

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

Best Original Soundtrack

Mank

Minari

World Reports

Beautiful Vengeance

Soul

Best Cast Direction

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Beautiful Vengeance

Rock

Best Photography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

World Reports

Nomadland

Best Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Beautiful Vengeance

The sound of silence

The Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Excavation

The Father

Mank

World Reports

Rebecca

Best Costume Design

Ammonite, Michael O’connor

The Excavation, Alice Babidge

Emma, ​​Alexandra Byrne

The Supreme Voice of the Blues, Ann Roth

Mank, Trish Summerville

Best Makeup and Hair

The Excavation

Once upon a Dream

The Supreme Voice of the Blues

Mank

Pinocchio

Best sound

Greyhound, Tbc

World Reports

Nomadland

Soul

The sound of silence

Best Visual Effects

Greyhound

Midnight Sky

Mulan

Great Ivan

Tenet

Best British Animation Short

The Fire Next Time

The Owl And The Pussycat

The Song Of A Lost Boy

Best British Short Film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky break

Miss Curvy

The Present

Revelation Star Award (popular vote)

Bukky Bakray

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

Conrad Khan