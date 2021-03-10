The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced today (9) the films nominated for BAFTA 2021. Nomadland and Rocks lead the nominations, with seven each. Another highlight for this year’s ceremony is the presence of four women in the category of Best Director.
In 2020, only men competed in the category. The actress Rebel Wilson, responsible for presenting the nominees, took the opportunity to joke about it in the end, saying that she would not imagine making films like them for “not having balls”.
In the category of Best Direction, in addition to Chloé Zhao – who also competes in the categories of Best Screenplay and Best Editing -, Shannon Murphy, Jasmila Žbanic and Sarah Gavron appear as nominees. Thomas Vinterberg and Lee Isaac Chung complete the list.
Another change from the previous year is the presence of black and Asian actors. In 2020, BAFTA was criticized for excluding black actors in the four acting categories (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor). BAFTA cinema committee chairman Marc Samuelson admitted that there is an “irritating lack of diversity in acting nominees”. The organization reformulated the voting process for 2021 in an attempt to have more inclusive nominees, as it did. This year, 15 of the 24 nominees are black or Asian.
Brazilian Bacurau was left out of the list. The film by Brazilians Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho has once again gained prominence for appearing on the list of eligible for the Oscar 2021. Despite this, the feature has not appeared in this year’s awards so far.
The BAFTA 2021 ceremony takes place on April 11. See the list of nominees below.
Best movie
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Beautiful Vengeance
The Chicago 7
Best actress
Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
Frances Mcdormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – What’s Left Behind
Alfre Woodard – Clemency
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Silence
Chadwick Boseman – The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Druk – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat: Next Film Tape
Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters – Blood Detachment
Paul Raci – The Sound of Silence
Best British Film
Calm With Horses
The Excavation
The Father
What’s Left Behind
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Beautiful Vengeance
Rocks
Saint Maud
Notable Debut by British Author, Director or Producer
Remi Weekes – What’s Left Behind
Ben Sharrock – Limbo
Jack Sidey – Moffie
Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson – Rocks
Rose Glass and Oliver Kassman – Saint Maud
Best Non-English Language Film
Druk – Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Best Animated Feature
Two Brothers – A Fantastic Journey
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Direction
Thomas Vinterberg – Druk – Another Round
Shannon Murphy – Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanic – Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron – Rocks
Best Original Screenplay
Druk – Another Round
Mank
Beautiful Vengeance
Rocks
The Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Excavation
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger
Best Original Soundtrack
Mank
Minari
World Reports
Beautiful Vengeance
Soul
Best Cast Direction
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Beautiful Vengeance
Rock
Best Photography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
World Reports
Nomadland
Best Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Beautiful Vengeance
The sound of silence
The Chicago 7
Best Production Design
The Excavation
The Father
Mank
World Reports
Rebecca
Best Costume Design
Ammonite, Michael O’connor
The Excavation, Alice Babidge
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
The Supreme Voice of the Blues, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville
Best Makeup and Hair
The Excavation
Once upon a Dream
The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Mank
Pinocchio
Best sound
Greyhound, Tbc
World Reports
Nomadland
Soul
The sound of silence
Best Visual Effects
Greyhound
Midnight Sky
Mulan
Great Ivan
Tenet
Best British Animation Short
The Fire Next Time
The Owl And The Pussycat
The Song Of A Lost Boy
Best British Short Film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky break
Miss Curvy
The Present
Revelation Star Award (popular vote)
Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dirisu
Conrad Khan