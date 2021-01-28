Baekhyun Succeeds With His First Japanese Mini Album

The EXO member took the Japanese music market by storm after the release of his first mini album in the Japanese language.

Baekhyun established himself as a solo artist with his first self-titled album in Japanese. EXO’s idol accumulated a large number of records and accolades for the impact of the music project.

At the beginning of January 2021, Baekhyun premiered the official MV of ‘Get You Alone’, pre-release of his first record material in Japanese as a solo artist, the rest of the tracks were released on the 20th of that same month.

Japan is the second most influential market in the popularity of K-pop, and the public in that Asian country welcomed the songs and promotions from the EXO member’s self- titled mini album .

Baekhyun is considered one of the spoiled idols of Japanese fans, during his activities with EXO and the EXO-CBX subunit he showed the impact he has on the archipelago.

The mini album ‘Baekhyun’ garnered attention, all 6 songs entered music charts and major charts, he was the first South Korean artist to generate huge sales on release day. We tell some of the records that the singer of ‘Disappeared’ accumulated after his debut as a soloist in Japan .

BAEKHYUN’S SUCCESS WITH HIS MINI JAPANESE ALBUM

‘Get You Alone’ debuted at number 8 on the list of the 50 most liked songs in online communities. Baekhyun became the first artist from SM Entertainment agency to record thousands of sales in just one day.

‘ Baekhyun ‘ accumulated the highest number of copies sold in a week, is the first South Korean artist in Japan to make it onto the ORICON charts, stood out on the weekly chart, and is expected to appear on the monthly chart.

Vocalist EXO not only created new brands in Japan , the rest of the world was on the set 1 iTunes in over 20 countries, the dancer received the title of the idol of l K-pop with more numbers 1 of the application.

‘Baekhyun’ was positioned as the second mini album with the most downloads in less than 24 hours and entered the 14th place in the ranking of best-selling songs on online digital platforms. The 6 songs of the production entered the 3 most important music charts in South Korea: Genie and Melon.