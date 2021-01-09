Baekhyun reveals sneak peek of songs from his Japanese album

The EXO member will be making his solo debut in Japan with a mini album comprised of 6 previously unreleased tracks.

Baekhyun and AVEX released the song video medley that will make up the EXO vocalist’s first Japanese solo album material. This is how the new songs of the K-pop artist sound.

On January 3, Baekhyun presented the official MV for ‘Get You Alone’, a fun melody ideal for dancing, the EXO member demonstrated his acting skills by playing two characters with completely different personalities.

The fun production surpassed 3 million views on the YouTube video platform, reported more than 6,000 likes, and EXO-L showed their love for Baekhyun in the comment area.

Baekhyun of EXO is known as the king of the spoilers, you could not be left behind in this project and the artist unveiled a new preview of the songs that make up his first album in Japanese .

THIS IS THE SONGS OF BAEKHYUN’S FIRST JAPANESE MINI ALBUM SOUND

Through the AVEX channel on YouTube, they released the Digest Medley of CD Baekhyun , the 4 minute 35 second clip showed a small excerpt of the 6 unreleased Japanese songs that will make up the study material.

Baekhyun made a musical journey with ‘Addicted’, ‘WHIPPIN’, ‘Drown’, ‘Get You Alone’, ‘Disappeared’ and ‘Stars’, songs that mixed genres such as trap, Rhythm and Blues and told stories of love, heartbreak and illusion.

The Digest Medley was starred in a series of behind-the-scenes clips of different photo shoots, Baekhyun modeled it is open, bright, colorful space surrounded by elements such as flowers.

The singer originally from the city of Bucheon, will demonstrate his ability to adapt his talent and artistic abilities to any style, also reaffirm his place as one of the most powerful voices in K-pop .

The first Japanese album of Baekhyun will premiere on 20 January and tracklist will be available in various online music platforms.

Baekhyun shared that the boys of EXO got together to chat and have a good time, will the K-pop group have a comeback in 2021?