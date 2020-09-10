Baekhyun EXO’s YouTube Channel 3 Million Subscribers

As of September 10 KST, Baekhyun EXO’s personal YouTube channel has reached 3 million followers.

It took about a year and four months to reach this many followers for the EXO member.

Baekhyun’s YouTube channel was originally created on May 11, 2019 and contains various kinds of vlog content that are nominated for the idol’s daily activities.

The new vlog that Baekhyun uploaded on May 10 this year contains behind-the-scenes footage of the photo shoot for his ‘TIRTIR’ skincare campaign.

Meanwhile, other EXO members such as Chen and Chanyeol also have subscribers on their YouTube channel with 1.76 million and 1.21 million subscribers, respectively.

Congratulations to Baekhyun on his new milestone!



