Baekhyun EXO Reorganized BoA Senior Song

Baekhyun EXO became the first artist to re-sing a song belonging to SM Entertainment’s senior singer, BoA.

Right on Friday (7/31) at 6:00 PM KST, Baekhyun released the music video ‘Garden In The Air’ on the official YouTube channel of SMTOWN.

‘Garden In The Air’ is the first song released through the project ‘Our Beloved BoA’, which was held by SM STATION to celebrate the 20th anniversary of BoA’s debut.

Through this music video, ‘Garden In The Air’, we will see the performance of Baekhyun while singing to the accompaniment of band music.

The song ‘Garden In The Air’ was arranged by two talented producers, Park Moon Chi and Lee I: ll.

Without the need to linger, let’s watch the music video ‘Garden In The Air’ below!



