Baekhyun EXO Prepares to Say ‘Garden in the Air’

Baekhyun EXO will soon release a music video for the song ‘Garden In The Air’.

‘Garden In The Air’ is a song by senior singer BoA that will be re-sung by Baekhyun.

As previously reported, Baekhyun is one of the SM Entertainment artists who will remake the song BoA.

These songs will later be released through the project ‘Our Beloved BoA’ from SM STATION, in order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of BoA’s debut.

In addition to Baekhyun, various artists who will later participate in this project are BOL4, Gallant, Red Velvet and SM Classics.

The song “Garden In The Air” version of Baekhyun will be released on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 18:00 KST.



