Baekhyun celebrates BoA with a cover of Garden In The Air

Baekhyun released a cover honoring BoA’s 20-year career. Previously, SM Entertainment announced plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary since the debut of one of its most renowned singers, BoA. For this, five covers of some of the most iconic melodies of this idol will be made.

The first cover was in charge of Baekhyun, one of the best voices of EXO. He was in charge of interpreting Garden In The Air and showing a new arrangement for the melody.

💛 #BAEKHYUN's '#Garden_In_The_Air', the first song of ‘Our Beloved BoA’, will be released today at 6PM KST! 🐶 🎬 Stay tuned for the live video with BAEKHYUN's sweet voice, which will also be released today at 6PM KST!#보아 #BoA #Our_Beloved_BoA #백현 #공중정원 pic.twitter.com/zf1sPUAwZ4 — SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) July 31, 2020

Although SM had shared some teaser photos from the time of the recording, it was until now that the video of this interpretation of the idol was revealed through the SM STATION channel on YouTube.

The celebration called Our Beloved BoA will also soon have covers by Bolbbalgan4, Red Velvet, Gallant and SM Classics.



