Badger DAO Rise with the News of Binance

Binance announced that it will list the Badger DAO (BADGER) on March 2. BADGER price increased after the news. BADGER will be traded in Binance’s Innovation Zone in its initial phase.

Badger DAO was added to Binance on March 2. Investors can now trade with BADGER / BTC, BADGER / USDT and BADGER / BUSD parities on the exchange.

BADGER price started to rise

Serving as a bridge between the Bitcoin network and the decentralized finance (DeFi) world, Badger experienced an increase of up to 50% after the Binance news. The BADGER price, which rose to $ 65 after Binance’s announcement, fell below $ 60 at noon.

With a market value of $ 422 million, BADGER doubled its price within 30 days. BADGER has a maximum supply of 21 million, reminiscent of Bitcoin.