Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds Release a New Holiday Version of “Three Lions”

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds have released a new version of their classic football anthem — listen to “Three Lions (It’s Coming Home for Christmas)” below.

The original song called “Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)” was recorded before England hosting the Euro 96 tournament more than 25 years ago. A subsequent updated version was released to commemorate the 1998 World Cup in France.

Since then, “Three Lions” has become the defining tune of the England national team at every major tournament.

This summer, The Lightning Seeds and Baddiel presented a track dedicated to the exit of the England women’s national team to the final of the women’s Euro. Later, the Lionesses performed this song at a press conference after the victory over Germany.

Today (November 18) We see the arrival of the “Three Lions (he’s coming home for Christmas)” to mark the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this Sunday (November 20).

Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds have reinterpreted the iconic tune inspired by the major victory of the England women’s national team at the Euro. At the beginning of the festive reinterpretation, we hear an excerpt from an impromptu performance by this year’s Lionesses.

The lyrics also hint at the success of women, and Skinner sings: “I love that lionesses win/ But thoughts about last year’s final blow/ And Moscow/ And Turin/ The guys seem cursed.”

In other places there are numerous festive references and a children’s choir. “Three lions on a sleigh/ Yul Rimet is still shining/ A football Christmas song/ Is not humiliating at all,” reads one of the choruses.

In a statement, Baddiel said, “It’s finally between me and Mariah Carey, who is actually the voice of Christmas.”

Skinner added: “We just had to do it. Christmas carols of the World Cup are not buses. If we missed this opportunity, we would have to wait for the next one for a very long time.”

In the official music video, Sir Geoff Hurst changes his English uniform to a Santa costume; Lionesses Jess Carter and Beth England recreate their victory dance; while Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds decorate a tree. Tune in higher.

Fans can also purchase “Three Lions (It’s Coming Home for Christmas)” on signed limited edition white vinyl, standard 7-inch vinyl, cassette and CD single – you can order here.

David Baddiel has previously said that his football classic with Skinner and The Lightning Seeds can be “put to bed” after the victory of the England women’s national team at Euro 2022.

England’s first game at the 2022 World Cup will be on Monday (November 21) against Iran, and next Friday (November 25) they will face the USA.

Earlier this month, England coach Gareth Southgate promised that during the tournament his players would talk about human rights violations in the host country Qatar.

“We have always talked about issues that we think should be talked about, especially those that we think we can influence,” he said.

“As for the LGBT community, we stand for inclusivity, and we are very, very strong in this. We think it’s important for all our supporters.”