Bad surprise from Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra!

The smartphone named Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was the guest of the DxOMark test and was tested for sound quality. The South Korean product, which hosts a 6.9 inch screen, is powered by the processor named Exynos 990.

This processor is accompanied by 2 Mongoose M5 running at 2.73 GHz, 2 Cortex-A76 running at 2.50 GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 running at 2.0 GHz. The weight of this phone is 208 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 surprised with Ultra sound quality

The fact that the Note 20 Ultra, which blows some users’ lips with its price, could not surpass the Galaxy S20 in terms of sound quality, which may have damaged the prestige of this model, which is described as the flagship. The Note 20 Ultra, which provides a good service despite other sounds coming from the environment during sound recording, does not have any sound problems while playing videos and reflecting sounds from applications.

It was determined that the flagship model, which sometimes failed to perform the expected performance in playing the recorded sounds, also had difficulties in reflecting the sound tones and therefore could not provide the desired sound intensity in a place. The sound problems that also occurred in the videos shot with the portrait mode, affected the scores given by DxOMark.

Note 20 Pro scored 69 points in the audio playback test and 67 points in the sound recording. His average was 68 points. Ranking 11th in the sound quality ranking, this model is 1 point behind the Galaxy S20.

What do you think about this test? We are waiting your comments.



