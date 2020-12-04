Bad news! WhatsApp will start showing ads

The instant messaging application will notify its users about the modifications and changes in the terms of service.

One of the characteristics that differentiate WhatsApp is the set of updates that are made from time to time. This instant messaging application has finally tried to introduce a more direct communication system for all users.

All this indicated that they were going to create a system similar to Telegram, where two-step verification codes are received, as well as communications about news about the application software.

According to information from WABetaInfo, the instant messaging application has recently released new updates for Android – web version 2.20.206.19 and iOS 2.20.130 in the App Store – these updates are supported today with a new feature that will help WhatsApp announce information specific.

What would the ads look like?

The ads would not be sent in the form of a chat, but would appear as a kind of banner in the specific application and would redirect you to external websites, in the same way they could require certain action on the part of the user.

How WhatsApp processes your data

How companies can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats

New terms of use for 2021

WhatsApp will modify its terms of use and privacy policy as of February 8, 2021, but this date could be subject to change. In case you are not in favor of the modifications, you can delete your WhatsApp account through the settings. These updated terms of service will be posted in the coming weeks.

As such, they will not be advertisements for commercial purposes, but for services, always linked to the community or the application.

The numbers indicate that the number of users who use WhatsApp is very high and not only that, but the time we spend sending messages through this application.

According to eMarketer, the projection indicates that this year there will be more than 2 thousand 520 million users in the applications of this sector worldwide. According to information from Visual Capitalist, today more than 41.6 million mobile messages are sent per minute.

WhatsApp continues to lead, it has maintained exponential growth, in the same way it has reinforced the strategy that for years has kept it in the position it is in.



