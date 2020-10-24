Bad news of YouTube video download sites!

Many YouTube video and music download sites are built on an open source project called youtube-dl on Github. The youtube-dl project, which is actively used by individual users, was blocked by the DMCA.

Youtube-dl project blocked by DMCA

Considering today’s technological developments, users can no longer fully own any material they think they have purchased. For example, any e-book you buy to read can be removed from your system due to companies’ disputes. Companies add unethical clauses to user agreements to make such moves legal.

Another example is that a song you have purchased from any music download platform can be deleted by the company without your knowledge. This situation, which we have encountered with similar examples in the past, is among the issues that many people oppose, but no legal steps have been taken.

YouTube and Recording Industry Association of America, Inc. As a result of the steps taken by (RIAA), all content downloaded from YouTube will be deemed a de facto infringement, regardless of the intended use and content, according to RIAA decisions. For example, if you want to download any copyrighted video, this will be considered as a violation of rights.

With the announcement published on October 23, RIAA stated that downloading content with Creative Commons license is also prohibited, contacting DMCA and banning all youtube-dl based projects.

Today, with the development of technology, the pressure of companies on users is increasing.




