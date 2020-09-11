Bad news in Barcelona: first injury of the season, Ansu Fati

Barcelona are experiencing tense and uncertain moments and now, also, the unexpected injury of Ansu Fati, who injured his hip during training at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, and his time off will depend on the evolution, as reported by the medical services of the club.

What is certain is that this setback will prevent him from participating in the first game of the preseason that the team led by Ronald Koeman will play this Saturday against Nástic de Tarragona of Second Division B.

This injury comes when Ansu Fati, only 17 years old, was in a great state of form and had just demonstrated his potential in his first call-up with the Spanish team, with which he made his debut as a scorer.



