Bad News Has Arrived in Fans of NBC’s Crime Drama

NBC recently launched season 8 of “Red” Reddington’s crime drama The Blacklist after a long hiatus that kept fans eager.

As every fan will know, the production of the eighth season of the crime drama The Blacklist was halted in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

It wasn’t until September, when the crew and cast returned to the film set for The Blacklist, in order to shoot scenes for the current season that it began airing last week.

However, The Blacklist after having started season 8 in mid-November with the broadcast of two episodes, is again making a hiatus until January 2021.

Fans of The Blacklist received the bad news about the new hiatus of the series after the end of the second episode of season 8 last Friday when an air date for episode 3 was revealed, which was scheduled for January 22 of 2021.

In this sense, although the crime series returned after the long hiatus due to the coronavirus that caused a release date different from the planned one, it is not explained why NBC did not definitively schedule the launch of season 8 of The Blacklist for the next year.



