Bad news from season 2 of The Witcher!

The first season of The Witcher, which turned into a series from books to a game and later into a series under the roof of Netflix, was liked by the majority and it is thought that it will be likewise in the second season. Although the filming of the drama continued, a sad statement was made. Thue Ersted Rasmussen, who was announced to play the character of Eskel for The Witcher season 2, stated that he left the role.

Bad news for The Witcher season 2!

Thue Ersted Rasmussen said on his Instagram account, “Unfortunately, I will not be playing Eskel in The Witcher due to the restructuring due to Covid-19. Sure it’s heartbreaking, but I feel mostly happy and grateful for the days I had to spend on set earlier this year. Everyone was extremely committed and passionate about the project and it was a truly inspiring experience. I’m sure Season 2 will definitely be great, and now I’ll watch him as a fan rather than a Witcher. ” used the expressions.

Basil Eidenbenz will play the character of Eskel, replacing Thue Ersted Rasmussen. In addition to all these, The Witcher 2nd season suffered for the second time due to the pandemic. Previously, the shooting of the series was stopped because Kristofer Hivju was caught in the coronavirus.

What do you think of the second season of The Witcher? How do you think the change in the cast will be reflected in the line? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



