Bad news from Playstation 5 for Bloodborne!

Bloodborne is one of the most important games of Playstation 4 for many players. It was known that the game will come to Playstation 5, players expected to shorten the loading times and run at 60 FPS in Bloodborne.

Will run on Bloodborne Playstation 5 at 30 FPS

Lance McDonald, a prolific modeler of From Software games, has been testing From Software’s PS5 games for a long time and said Bloodborne unfortunately runs at 30 FPS. In addition, he shared this situation with his followers in a tweet.

Okay, embargo is up and I’m allowed to talk about PlayStation 5 back compat now. All I have to say is Sekiro is 60fps, Dark Souks 3 is 60fps (it’s locked at 30 on Xbox Series X, rip), and Bloodborne is still 30fps with bad frame pacing. ✌️ — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) November 6, 2020

On the other hand, From Software’s other games, Sekiro and Dark Souls III, run at 60 FPS on PS5. McDonald has released a mod that unlocks Bloodborne’s 30 FPS on PS4 Pro. Perhaps From Software can take advantage of this mode to unlock 30 FPS on the PS5. Demon’s Souls, the game that From Software launched the Souls genre, was remade for the PS5 and will go on sale on November 12 with the PS5.

In addition, the Xbox side does not seem to have a problem with backward compatibility. Witcher 3 was recently run on Xbox Series X, and even though the game was not optimized for Series X, it was able to run at 60 FPS and take full advantage of SSD. In addition, Microsoft announced that all games released for Xbox can be played on new generation Xboxes.



