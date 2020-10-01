Bad news for those who want to go back to iOS 14

A news that distressed users who wanted to use the downgrade option for the iOS 14 update was spread. Apple continues with iOS 14.0.1 released on September 24, 2020 and iOS 14.2 Beta 2 released yesterday.

Email and browser problems that occurred after restarting on iPhone models negatively affected the iOS experience of many people. The iOS 14.0.1 release solved this problem. In iOS 14.0.2 software, more focused on user experience and messaging.

iOS 14 is no longer eligible for downgrade

Taking software precautions for its customers to use the most up-to-date software, Apple eliminates all methods of using older versions. Because the problems encountered in old versions threaten iPhone models seriously.

With iOS 14, text-based feedback from many people who were unable to send emails and cannot connect to wireless networks (Wi-Fi) to Apple’s customer service service worked. The deficiencies of this version, which was introduced to users on September 16, 2020, were corrected with a new software 8 days later.

Apple announced that it has canceled the mechanism that enabled the return to iOS 14 version. iOS 14 also took its place in history as an unsigned version. Based in the USA, this company never supports unsigned versions.

There are new emoticons (emojis) in the new software called iOS 14.2. In addition, the technology of the Shazam application that can detect the sound and find out who the corresponding song belongs to accompanies this version.



