Bad News For Those Who Are Waiting For The iPad Air With OLED Screen From Apple!

New allegations about Apple continue to come. The famous Apple analyst made a statement for the new iPad Air models that will be released in 2022.

Technology company Apple has been planning to produce iPad Air with OLED screen for a long time. Already, the company preferred OLED screens in all models of the iPhone 12 series. Users want to see this screen technology on new tablets as well. This year, many media outlets claimed that the first OLED screen iPads will be released in 2022. However, this does not seem to be the case…

The new statement of the famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo upset those who were waiting for an OLED screen. Here are Apple’s new plans…

iPad Air models will also have LCD screens in 2022

According to the news of 9to5Mac, the famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made a new claim. Accordingly, the US-based technology manufacturer will continue on its way with TFT-LCD technology in 2022. In other words, the company has shelved its OLED screen iPad Air plan.

In March, claims that Apple will use OLED display in iPad Air models came to the fore. It was also discussed that the company will use Mini-LED technology in high-end Pro models. Because mini LED technology provides better protection against burning. So, why did Apple abandon its OLED plan? The famous analyst says that the performance and cost of the OLED screen cannot meet Apple’s requirements.

Meanwhile, Kuo stated that Apple intends to launch the 11-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED in 2022. Already this year, the company’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro model has Mini-LED. However, it is also expected to arrive on the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. In addition, the analyst suggested that the company is still working on lighter, thinner and foldable designs for future products.