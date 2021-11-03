Bad news for those waiting for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4!

The news that upset those who were waiting for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 came. Activision Blizzard announced that it has postponed both highly anticipated productions.

Activision Blizzard is working on Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4. After a long silence, the studio, which is preparing to say hello to the game world with its important productions, upset its fans. The accusations that have confused the company, especially in the last period, have negatively affected the development processes of new productions.

Activision Blizzard announced that the highly anticipated games have been moved to a later date. But the bad news doesn’t end there. Because the studio could not give a new date for its already postponed productions.

Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 delayed

The two productions, which are still in development, upset their fans with the latest news. Apologizing to the players, Activison Blizzard said in a statement:

Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 are two of the most anticipated games in the industry, and our teams have made great strides towards completion in recent quarters. However, we believe that giving the teams a little more time to complete production and continue growing their creative resources to support the games after launch will ensure that these releases delight and engage their communities for many years to come.



This move of Activision Blizzard, which normally transfers the development process for both games without any problems, was quite surprising. On the other hand, the firing of Luis Barriga, who is sitting in the director’s chair for Diablo 4, may normalize the decision taken for that game. However, the studio, which says everything is fine for Overwatch 2 and postpones the game indefinitely, seems to continue to confuse.

Activision Blizzard, which has not announced an exact date after the delay, will not release any games in 2022. According to the first information, we will see the highly anticipated productions from 2023 due to the course of the current cases. The company, which did not specify an official date before, was content with targeting 2022. The latest announcement and information given to investors show that the plans have been delayed for a long time.



In addition to all these, Activision Blazzard, which aims to increase financially with Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, postponed this dream. The company’s revenue growth targets are yet another spring.

