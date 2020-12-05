Bad news for the series this will be its last season Canceled

Superstore season 6, showed us the sad departure of actress America Ferrera, but it seems they have announced an even greater sadness. The end of the series.

Following NBC’s announcement of the latest season of Superstore, the entire cast of the show has voiced their surprised opinions:

“It’s hard to know exactly what to say at times like these.” Lauren Ash, who plays Dina, shared on Twitter.

“Superstore was a dream every day. I made friends for life and helped create a show that I am beyond proud of. I am incredibly saddened by her end, but also incredibly grateful for all that she has given me. 9 forever “.

On Thursday, November 3, 2020, NBC announced in the afternoon that the Superstore comedy will conclude after six seasons and 113 episodes.

The funny thing about it is that the news comes immediately after the departure in November of the star of the original series and executive producer America Ferrera.

“Superstore will continue to be the most amazing show I have ever had the privilege and opportunity to work on until the last day,” Colton Dunn, who plays Garrett, said on Twitter.

The Superstore series resumes on Thursday, January 14 at a new time slot, 8: 30/7: 30c, where the Ted Danson comedy Mr. Mayor will now follow. But what will the final episode of the show look like?



