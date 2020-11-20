Bad news for PlayStation 5 exclusive games!

A statement was published that disappointed those who were looking forward to the special games developed for PlayStation 5. Sony Interactive Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan has previously said that he believes in new generations (such as the Z and millennial generation).

PlayStation 5, which is available for sale with important games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West, will increase its appeal with God of War Ragnarok, which is said to be released next year. Because God of War games are popular with millions of people.

We will wait a little longer for the special games developed for PlayStation 5.

Saying that it will support PlayStation 4 for at least 3 more years, Sony trusts this console. Jim Ryan stated that there are 114 million PlayStation 4 in the world.

Many games prepared for PlayStation 4 will be adapted to PlayStation 5. This situation does not actually provide a real PlayStation 5 experience. Gamers now want to be alone with custom productions developed only for PlayStation 5.

Ryan claimed that the next generation consoles for sale needed tolerance for 2 or 3 years to use their full potential. According to Ryan, consoles that reach their potential can achieve this thanks to game developers.

Stating that PlayStation 4 started to use its full potential in 2015-2016, the experienced manager demanded that PlayStation 5 be given until 2022. In this context, the star of PlayStation 5 will shine in 2022, and the most special games that distinguish this console from its competitors will be introduced to the players after 2 years.

During this time, productions that can only be played on PlayStation 5 will be released. Popular games such as Demon’s Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also shook hands with the Japanese company to bring Sony’s new console to large audiences.

What do you think of what Jim Ryan said? We are waiting your comments.



