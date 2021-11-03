Bad news for free users from Zoom

Zoom, one of the most used digital meeting platforms of recent years, has released a new decision for its free users.

Zoom has become the most used digital meeting application in recent years. Especially with the covid-19 epidemic that started in 2020, many people started to use this platform. Zoom, which was previously a free platform, made some changes at the beginning of last year. The platform, which brings some restrictions to free users, announced that it will add a new one to these in the blog post it published yesterday. Here are the details…

New ad policy decision from Zoom

Zoom published a blog on its official site yesterday. The platform stated that it will start showing ads in the basic layer, which it offers for free. Advertising will not be a meeting blocker for free users. It will be published on Zoom’s browser page at the end of the meeting. While the company said that they will make their advertising policies in certain countries, it did not provide information about which of these countries.



The statement from Zoom was as follows:

We’re excited to introduce a pilot ad program that we hope free Basic users will continue to have access to our platform. Within the program, advertisements will be published on the browser page that users will see when they end their meeting. Free Basic users in certain countries will only see these ads when they attend meetings hosted by other free Basic users.

Janine Pelosi, Zoom’s chief marketing officer, said it should start showing ads to “support investments and maintain Basic users’ access to the platform.” Janine Pelosi added:

This change ensures that our free Basic users can continue to connect with friends, family and colleagues on the same robust platform we always offer.

Zoom was previously a free platform. However, it announced the paid platform after the huge increase in the number of users due to the pandemic. Currently, there are two different usage options where the paid tier is Zoom Pro and the free tier is Zoom Basic. While Basic does not limit its users to one-on-one meetings, it sets a 40-minute limit for meetings with more than three people. It is already a matter of curiosity how many restrictions the new advertising policy imposes.

