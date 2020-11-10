Bad News for Ethereum Investors: Date May Be Postponed

Ethereum, which has been stagnant for a while and crushed by the rise of Bitcoin, was mobilized by the Ethereum 2.0 news by Vitalik Buterin. In the statement made by Buterin, it was stated that the first date was December 1, but it was also stated that this could be postponed. The market does not seem to want to think about the second possibility at the moment.

In the published statement, it was stated that the number of network validators for Ethereum 2.0 is not reached until 7 days before December 1, and the update will be delayed. Although the ETH price rises from $ 400 to $ 460 levels with the news of this news, this possibility of postponement, which has started to be understood as possible, can change everything.

Optimistic date for Ethereum 2.0: January 23rd

Looking at the data shared by Agâh Sesli and based on the Beaconcha.in source, the most optimistic date for the transition to the Ethereum 2.0 network seems to be January 23. The current amount deposited and staked for Ethereum 2.0 appears to be 50,848 ETH. This means that 14,795 network authenticators are still expected. It seems that the transition to Ethereum 2.0, which reached only 9.7% network validator rate during this period, will not occur on December 1, unless a miracle occurs.

So why do investors not favor the Ethereum 2.0 staking event? It is on the agenda that the risks of this transaction, which requires 32 ETH, may be higher than its returns. 32 ETH is worth $ 14,240 per press hour, and this could be quite high for individual investors for initial staking. In addition, the lack of a clear statement about staking rewards and the prevalence of uncertainty is a negative factor.

The transition process from ETH 1.0, which represents the transition from Proof-of-Work (proof of work) to Proof-of-Stake (proof of ownership), to ETH 2.0 may also scare investors, as it is quite complex. The possibility of delaying the full transition date to ETH 2.0 is the fourth negative reason for investors.

So for now, investors’ attempts to stake 32 ETH and become validators on the Ethereum 2.0 network have multiple risks and uncertainties. Today, Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance cryptocurrency exchange, also stated that he can get 32 ​​ETH for this purpose, but it seems quite difficult to reach the goal on December 1.

I might buy 32 #ETH, just for the cause. Not financial advice. Just supporting ETH development. — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 10, 2020



