Bad news for Ella López with the return of this character

At the end of the fifth season of Lucifer, part one, his character, Pete Daily, was still alive, so fans may see Pete’s return. In the first part, Chloe Decker, Lucifer and the LAPD were hunting the Lillyman.

In a surprising turn of events, the killer became Pete, Ella’s new boyfriend. Everyone’s hearts were broken for Ella, as it seemed that she had finally found happiness in Lucifer.

Despite Pete’s confession, Ella responded, “A lot of people have horrible childhoods, Pete. We did not become serial killers. ” The second part of Lucifer will likely see Ella walk away from Pete.

But since he had such an impact on her life, there is a great chance that he will return. Lucifer fans have taken to social media to share their sadness. Pete turned out to be a serial killer in the end.

A fan of the Lucifer series posted: “I wanted Pete to be good so bad that I really liked her and I wanted Ella to be so happy, but no, her mother yelled at her and she liked her garden more.”

Despite the great sadness of Lucifer’s fans, the possibility that we see a new Ella López trying to either overcome what happened or unconsciously relapse into her arms is not ruled out.



