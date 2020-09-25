Bad News for Binance: Blacklisted!

In Russia, authorities blacklisted Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Binance’s domain name is currently among the prohibited websites in the country. Yesterday, a statement was made on Binance’s Russian Telegram channel, and users were informed.

Roskomnadzor sent a statement to Binance and stated that they blacklisted the exchange’s website for cryptocurrency activities. Binance is currently preparing to challenge this decision.

Regarding the notification of the Russian Federation Roskomnadzor, Binance made the following statement:

“On September 24, 2020, we received a notification from Roskomnadzor that the Binance website was included in the domain name registration containing information prohibited from distribution in Russia. From the letter it appears that this is about the possibility of acquiring a cryptocurrency (Bitcoin). We have not previously received reports of any allegations or court decisions from the judiciary, as well as law enforcement and civilian government services. We have now consulted experts in the field of case law. ”

All Funds are Safe

Binance continued to announce that they continue to provide full service to Russian users and that their customer funds are also safe. The famous crypto currency exchange stated that they will continue to inform Russian users about what happened.



