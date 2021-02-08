Bad news, Chris O’Donnell could leave the show

The fate of Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) has come under question after a sinister synopsis for NCIS LA season 12 confirmed his upcoming arrest. Following his investigation with his fellow agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) into a Russian bomber on the ground at the start of the current season, the ongoing case is set to catch up with them in a major way in a couple of weeks.

NCIS LA will finally return after a short hiatus, but the next episode, “Russia, Russia, Russia,” could have dire consequences for Callen’s future with the team. The eleventh episode of the new season of the popular spin-off will see Callen accused of being an enemy agent and potentially thrown behind bars.

Likewise, the synopsis of the NCIS LA episode explains that when Callen goes to the National Counterterrorism Center under the pretext of questioning a Russian asset in the case of the crashed plane that he investigated months before, the tables turn and he is arrested, accused of being a Russian agent.

Now that season 12 has finally begun, Callen’s impending arrest has further fueled rumors that protagonist Chris O’Donnell could eventually retire from the NCIS LA series.

So the episode “Russia, Russia, Russia” will also mark the first time O’Donnell’s co-star Daniela Ruah has stood out behind the camera as the director of NCIS LA. Her directorial debut on such a crucial episode will be no small task, as the events will no doubt leave room for some great moments to showcase O’Donnell’s acting talent.

While NCIS LA fans can rest easy knowing that the life of one of their favorite characters probably won’t be in danger, it will be difficult to see the intrepid agent caught and falsely accused.

Also, it’s unclear how long Callen’s dangerous situation will last, with the next episode’s title, I can’t take my eyes off it, not revealing anything. So the title could also hint that Callen will remain under Russian surveillance for a significant part of the season, so fans should prepare for the worst.

Meanwhile, NCIS LA fans can tune in next Sunday to find out if Sam Hanna can get his daughter, Kam (Kayla Smith) back from an unknown kidnapper. On the other hand, Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) is still adjusting to his new role after he was finally made an official agent of NCIS LA.