Bad news! Actor Henry Cavill was injured while filming

The production of season 2 of The Witcher, it seems that it will be delayed again, but, this time due to an injury suffered by actor Henry Cavill.

For a few weeks now, some delays have been announced in the production of season 2 of The Witcher, due to problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this time, the Netflix platform has been dealing with another kind of delay, since the main actor of the series, Henry Cavill, suffered an injury in his filming.

Many of the show’s scenes revolve around its title character, the actor has spoken often and fondly about doing basically all of his own stunt and sword work. That it was for this reason that he suffered this injury.

Cavill suffers the injury while filming an acrobatics, in which he had to be 20 feet high, which led to him suffering a leg injury due to problems with the harness that supported him.

The news has been confirmed by The Sun website that actor Henry Cavill suffered the injury while filming at Arborfield Studios. Which is rumored that the injury was due to the tension with the safety harness.

In spite of everything, the injury did not require an ambulance to be called for the actor to be treated, but production was stopped due to the incident.

This has caused chaos in the show’s filming schedule, although the source points out that Henry Cavill’s injury was not serious. So the actor could return in the following days to return to the filming set.



