“Bad Guys” actors share their tail wagging moments [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant has the honor to present an exclusive interview dedicated to the home release of “Bad Guys”, which can be purchased in digital format, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD from June 21. A hilarious film from Dreamworks Animation, based on Aaron Bleiby’s Children’s Books, tells the story of a gang of five infamous animal friends who decide to start all over again after being released from prison and deceive the world into believing that they “went well.”

Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson) and Miss Tarantula (Aquafina) are not ordinary criminals, and their arches of redemption are not. or much simpler. But these are exactly the characters families are eager to see, as evidenced by the fact that “Bad Guys” has joined several other recent animated adventures like “Sing 2” and “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” in both box office success and good showing. from critics and audience ratings.

In an exclusive video interview provided by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, “Bad Guys” stars Craig Robinson and Marc Maron talk about what moments in their lives made them feel good. Like their characters, who have “tail wagging moments” when they were particularly decent, good deeds lead to good feelings. It’s funny that the generous examples of Maron and Robinson include cars, but each of them approaches the situation in their own way.

Director Pierre Periphel, on the other hand, has a much simpler and nicer answer that should make everyone metaphorically wag their tails. This not only makes him even more attractive, but also demonstrates his ability to weave a story like gold, and that’s how the audience enjoyed a fun but charming movie like Bad guys .

The home version of “Bad Guys” is not featured in this clip, but contains additional content with more of the film’s star cast. Among them Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards on the border of Ebbing, Missouri), Marc Maron (GLOW), Craig Robinson (Killing It), Anthony Ramos (On the Heights) and Aquafina (Insanely Rich Asians) as the bad guys. Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lily Singh (Doll Face), Alex Borstein (The Amazing Mrs. Meisel) and Richard Ayoade (Paddington 2) star with them.

The collector’s edition not only allows viewers to relive the fun experience of “Bad Guys” without leaving their own home, but also a brand new original short film, as well as previously unseen bonus features. Get ready to enjoy everything from deleted scenes to exclusive interviews with the cast and crew — that’s where the above fragment came from. There are also Mr. Snake’s fun frozen cereal recipes, character drawing lessons, and lots of other fun ways to get the whole family involved.