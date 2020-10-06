Bad for The Batman, good news for The Matrix 4!

The vision date set for The Batman has been changed. This development, which Robert Pattinson, the leading actor of this film, has not yet made any explanation about, upset many moviegoers.

In addition to this Warner Bros Entertainment movie, Shazam 2 and The Flash will be released to the big screen later than expected. The Flash was scheduled to meet the audience on June 3, 2022.

This date has been changed to 4 November 2022. Shazam 2, on the other hand, would be presented to moviegoers on November 4, 2022, but this date is June 2, 2023. What is the new vision date of The Batman?

The Batman upset with new vision date

The movie Black Adam, in which Dwayne Johnson took the lead role, would take its place in the history of cinema on December 22, 2021. The movie named Minecraft would be with us on March 3, 2022, but the production of these two films has been stopped for now.

According to the information received, The Batman would appear on the silver screen on October 1, 2021, but his new vision date was announced as March 4, 2022. Filming of Batman has not been completed yet.

As will be remembered, Robert Pattinson’s COVID-19 test was positive. This situation interrupted the shooting. The Matrix 4, where Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be featured, made moviegoers smile.

The release date of this movie was announced as April of 2022. This date has been changed to December 22, 2021. What do you think about the new dates? We are waiting your comments.



