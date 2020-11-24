Bad Bunny will perform in concert Still with coronavirus?

Bad Bunny has tested positive for Coronavirus, but his projects do not stop.

As we previously informed you in Somagnews, Bad Bunny tested positive for Covid-19, which is why it could not be presented at the American Music Awards, an awards ceremony that took place on November 22, and with which many fans of the bad rabbit were disappointed, as it would be the first time they heard “b” live.

However, the projects do not stop for this famous, even if he is ill, because a news page related only to everything that Benito Martínez does called “San Benito”, announced the participation in concert of this interpreter.

According to what was said by the aforementioned page, both the bad rabbit and J Balvin will be guests at the Dua Lipa concert, which will take place virtually on November 27, and where they will be singing the song “One Day” .

It was through the official social networks of Dua Lipa that the participation of these two Latin singers in said concert “Studio 2054” was confirmed and that it will have a cost, which was announced on the singer’s official website.

Bad Bunny and his reaction to knowing he had coronavirus

According to the same News page related to the 26-year-old reggaeton player, he gave an interview for the program “Primera Hora” where he spoke of his absence from the American Music Awards and how sad he felt when he found out that he is another victim of the Covid-19.

“I was scared, I was sad because the work schedule was full. I had many things to do, including the presentation of the AMAs, which seemed very important to me.

Although he won some awards at the ceremony, it was not the same for the singer not to be present to carry out his performance, however, the fans hope that he is better for the next presentation.



