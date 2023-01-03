Bad Bunny reacted after a video of him throwing a fan’s phone from their hands into a pond went viral.

In the video, which appeared yesterday (December 3) and has since gained more than two million views, the singer is walking down the street, followed by many fans and team members.

One fan walks next to him with a phone in front of the couple, recording their interaction on video.

Clearly fed up with the situation, Bad Bunny snatches a fan’s phone from them and throws it into a fountain on the side of the road.

Responding to the video, he tweeted: “A person who comes up to me to say hello, say something or just meet me will always get my attention and respect.

“Those who come and shove a damn phone in my face, I will consider it what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it the same way.”

See the incident and the response below.

Last week, Bad Bunny ended the year 2022 by sharing a joint project with another Puerto Rican rapper Sengo Flow called “Gato de Noche”.

In May, the reggaeton artist released his fourth solo album “Un Verano Sin Ti”, which spawned many hit singles, including “Me Porto Bonito”, “Tití Me Preguntó”, “Moscow Mule”, “Neverita” and more.

“It’s the sound of an artist in his imperial phase doing whatever he pleases without having to try too hard,” NME said of “Un Verano Sin Ti” in a four—star review. “Not just a restrained flex, but a very interesting listening experience.”

The album earned Bad Bunny numerous awards, including “Artist of the Year” at the MTV Video Music Awards, “Best Latin Artist” at the Billboard Music Awards, as well as “Favorite Latin Male Artist” and “Favorite Latin Album” at the American Music Awards.