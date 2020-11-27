Bad Bunny talks about BTS and their singing

Will BTS and Bad Bunny collaborate on a Latin song? The urban music star released his new album “The Last World Tour” and responded to requests to work with the K-pop group.

The reggaeton phenomenon became one of the most popular artists in 2020, positioning itself as the ninth most listened to singer in the world on music platforms. The also GRAMMY nominee had his best year thanks to releases like “I do whatever I want,” but maybe he has an AS up his sleeve alongside Bangtan.

Through an interview for E! News with Erin Lim, Bad Bunny talked about his most recent release, “The last world tour”, which includes a great duet with Rosalía in “Last night”, the singer was questioned about the requests he has received to collaborate with BTS, one of the most popular groups of the moment.

BigHit idols are no strangers to collaborations, they have already worked with Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Steve Aoki, Max and Troye Sivan; Latin music could be your next step, this K-pop fusion has already happened before, so it would not be strange to mix Spanish and Korean. The rumors of a feat with Bad Bunny and BTS started a few months ago, will it come true?

Bad Bunny hablando de colaborar con BTS estoy levitando pic.twitter.com/LRHuG0xxze — iffy (@woeiscami) November 27, 2020

BAD BUNNY TALKS ABOUT HIS COLLABORATION WITH BTS

On the Genius platform, a song called “Baddie” was recorded, supposedly produced by Suga and J-Hope, which sparked rumors of a duet between the idol and Bad Bunny. The “Safaera” star was questioned about this alleged collaboration, as ARMY has sent several requests for them to work together.

Bad Bunny’s response in said interview finally clarified the question about whether this crossover will happen, the reggaeton player assured that he will collaborate with BTS, but clarified that he will do so until he learns to dance like them, because K-pop develops the talent of the idols for the choreography. Even though his response was very comical, it raised hopes that it will one day come true.

ARMY shared their reactions to Bad Bunny’s statement, as they did not rule out the idea of ​​making a Latin K-pop song with the boys. What they have in common so far is that they both have the best year of their careers and are part of the great party at The Recording Academy.

BTS is no stranger to some artists who have been able to meet them thanks to their performances in the United States, among them is Alicia Keys, who showed his affection for the K-pop group after his 2021 GRAMMY nomination.



